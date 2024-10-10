As the Iranian regime prepares for a potential Israeli response following last week’s missile attack, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has promised that Israel’s retaliation will be powerful, precise, and unexpected.

During a visit to the IDF Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 9900, Gallant praised the intelligence soldiers for their efforts and addressed the recent Iranian missile strike, highlighting Israel’s forthcoming actions.

He noted that while the Iranian attacks were aggressive, they ultimately failed due to their lack of precision. He emphasized that Israel’s Air Force remained unscathed, with all runways operational and no casualties reported among soldiers or civilians.

Gallant underscored the capabilities of the IDF, asserting that the military is both accurate and formidable. He indicated that Israel’s counterstrike would catch the Iranians off guard, leaving them unable to comprehend the nature and timing of the response.

In the wake of the missile barrage, which involved approximately 190 ballistic missiles, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Iran would face serious consequences for its actions. He stressed that Tehran misjudged Israel’s resolve to defend itself and retaliate against its adversaries.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been working to limit Israel’s response, particularly regarding potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and oil facilities. Reports indicate that a recent phone call between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden centered on the scope and approach of Israel’s anticipated military actions.

Despite frustrations from U.S. officials over a lack of detailed plans from Israel, some sources noted that U.S. representatives felt reassured by Netanyahu’s commitment to focus strikes on military targets.

Gallant expressed gratitude to the soldiers of Unit 9900, who are responsible for analyzing aerial and satellite imagery and developing target lists for the IDF’s Air Force. He commended their impressive work, which enables Israel to monitor the entire Middle East effectively.

He highlighted the coordination process within the military hierarchy, ensuring that all levels—from field operatives to senior leadership—are aligned and focused on this mission.