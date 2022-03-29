A Turkey-Israel gas pipeline is reportedly under discussion as Europe seeks alternatives to depending on Russian energy following its invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters reported the details regarding the current status of the pipeline talks on Tuesday.

“The idea, first conceived years ago, is to build a subsea pipeline from Turkey to Israel’s largest offshore natural gas field, Leviathan. Gas would flow to Turkey and on to southern European neighbors looking to diversify away from Russia,” according to the report.

“Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that gas cooperation was ‘one of the most important steps we can take together for bilateral ties,’ and told reporters he was ready to send top ministers to Israel to revive the pipeline idea that has lingered for years,” the report added.

The relationship between Turkey and Israel has been a rocky one. However, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog’s recent visit signaled a potential new beginning between the two nations, at least when it comes to business.

The potential for the gas pipeline had been discussed before, but has become more important as NATO and EU nations seek to reduce dependence on Russian energy. The UK has already announced an embargo on Russian oil but did not make a similar statement on gas.

The EU has already announced efforts to reduce dependence on Russian oil by 80% by next year.

The pipeline would be a huge economic windfall for Turkey and Israel, but many issues remain, including the relationships between Turkey, Israel and Russia.

On a related issue, last Wednesday Turkish energy minister Fatih Dönmez said he hopes to travel to Israel next month to discuss possible Israeli-Turkish cooperation on a gas pipeline, he told Energy Minister Karin Elharrar.

The two leaders hope to discuss details about the potential pipeline after a brief discussion at the International Energy Agency conference in Paris, the Jerusalem Post reported.