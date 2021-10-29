As Israel plans to reopen limited travel to Americans, not everyone will be eligible. According to the latest details, those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, and wish to enter Israel under the government’s new tourism outline, will not be allowed in unless they have a digital recovery certificate, the Health Ministry said yesterday. Travelers who do not have the documentation will not be allowed to enter.

The news comes as Americans prepare to restart tourism to Israel. The entry requirements include either full three-dose vaccination completed within the past six months, or full vaccination more than six months ago plus a booster shot.

The nation has reported numerous forged negative test results, which have led to stricter criteria for those seeking to enter Israel. Though digital credentials are preferred, vaccination cards from the CDC are accepted.

Despite limitations, many Americans are excited at the opportunity to once again travel to Israel. Tourism has long served as one of the strongest connections between the two countries. For more than a year, this bridge has largely been removed.

The new travel guidelines will certainly bring economic help to Israel as well. Tourism serves as a major part of the nation’s economy, and was an area most at risk since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, tourism will unlikely bounce back to full capacity overnight. However, the numbers are expected to soon rebound as more Americans are vaccinated and travel becomes more normal with added flights to the country.

Other nations have their own guidelines. About 45 countries participate in the European Union’s Digital Passport Program. “Individuals who recovered more than six months prior will still need to receive at least one shot of a verified vaccine.”