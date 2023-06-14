Israel to announce plans for thousands of new homes in West Bank

The Israeli government intends to announce the construction and planning of numerous housing units in the West Bank later this month, according to a recent report from Axios.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the forthcoming announcement is expected to include a minimum of 4,000 housing units across various existing West Bank settlements.

An Israeli official stated that the Israeli civil administration’s planning and zoning committee will convene by the end of June to approve these new settlement plans.

Israeli and U.S. officials reported that the Biden administration is urging the Israeli government to either refrain from moving forward with the settlement announcement or minimize its impact as much as possible.

During a White House briefing, NSC spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged that the Biden administration has expressed concerns to the Israeli government regarding the expansion of settlements for an extended period. He emphasized that the U.S. does not want actions that hinder the achievement of a two-state solution or escalate tensions.

A spokesperson from the State Department stressed the importance of all parties upholding the commitments made during regional meetings in Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh to avoid measures that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.

The Israeli government has faced criticism from some of its supporters for postponing a scheduled meeting on the settlement plan in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank. The E1 area, located between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement, is considered highly sensitive in diplomatic terms.

The establishment of an Israeli settlement there would be controversial for Palestinians between the northern and southern parts of the West Bank. The postponement came after pressure from the Biden administration and several European countries.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in response to criticism about the E1 plan’s postponement, stated during a press conference on Monday, “We will have significant news for the settlements in the West Bank very soon.”