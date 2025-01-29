The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday that troops intercepted an overnight smuggling attempt from Egypt into Israel, highlighting ongoing security concerns along the border.

According to the IDF, a drone carrying 13 firearms and ammunition crossed into Israeli airspace before being detected and shot down. The confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further examination.

This incident follows several similar attempts in recent months. In November 2024, the Israeli military reported downing a drone smuggling weapons from Egypt. A month earlier, Israeli forces intercepted two drones in separate incidents, both allegedly transporting arms from Egyptian territory.

Israeli officials have accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of using underground tunnels beneath the Egypt-Gaza border to smuggle weapons into the enclave. These tunnels, they argue, have served as a crucial supply route, allowing Hamas to replenish its arsenal despite Israeli and Egyptian security measures.

Egypt has rejected these claims, stating that it destroyed tunnel networks leading to Gaza years ago and has since implemented strict border controls. Cairo cites the establishment of a buffer zone and fortified barriers as evidence of its commitment to preventing arms smuggling. Egyptian officials have also emphasized their continued cooperation with Israel on border security matters.

The repeated interception of smuggling attempts underscores the persistent challenges Israel faces in preventing the flow of illicit weapons into its territory. The IDF has ramped up surveillance and counter-smuggling operations along the border in response to the growing threat.

As tensions remain high in the region, Israeli defense officials have pledged to take all necessary measures to prevent weapons from reaching militant groups, stressing that securing the southern border is a top priority for national security.