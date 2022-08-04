Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin signed a contract on Tuesday for the construction of a permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco.

The facility will cost a reported $4 million and will be located on the same property where Israel previously held an office until 2000.

“I am very happy to share with you this photo, which witnesses one of the historical moments I lived with my team, as the construction contract for the headquarters of the permanent Israeli embassy in Morocco was signed,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“With this, we will begin, God willing, a new era in which we will consolidate our distinguished relations with Morocco,” he added.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco last year in the first such arrival by an Israeli foreign minister since 2003. The trip included the pledge that both nations would open an embassy.

According to the European Jewish Press, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita plans to attend the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords in Israel.

The accords originally included Israel, Bahrain and the UAE on Aug. 13, 2020. Morocco joined the agreement to normalize relations with Israel in October of the same year.

Morocco became just the second North African nation to join in normalizing relations with Israel. Egypt, the first country to do so, recognized the State of Israel with the Camp David Accords in 1978.

Since Morocco’s signing, Sudan has also joined the Abraham Accords with Israel, becoming the fourth nation to do so.

Other nations have been included in potential discussions to expand the accords to additional nations, including Saudi Arabia, though no official decisions have been announced.

In the case of Morocco, the decision also involved having the largest Jewish community in the Arab world in the late 1400s. In 1948, many Jews moved to Israel, with an estimated one million Jews of Moroccan heritage living in Israel today.