Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with Col. (Res.) Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli rescue mission in Turkey concerning rescue efforts following the nation’s epic earthquake.

The quake has led to over 16,000 confirmed deaths in Turkey and Syria, with thousands of other people injured. Israel sent a rapid response team shortly after the earthquake to offer rescue assistance.

“You are representing the mission with the most experience on the international level. You have much experience, which has proven itself,” Netanyahu told Vach.

“You are carrying out a humanitarian mission of the highest order and are bringing much honor to us and the State of Israel and are showing Israel’s true face to the world. Please convey my greetings to all members of the mission. Do what you can to save lives and be careful,” he added.

Vach also shared a statement following the call with the prime minister.

“We are trying to make every effort to save lives. Up until now, we have saved four people and are working to save two more. Time-wise, this has been the most successful day that our missions have ever had thanks to the fact that you succeeded in getting us here very quickly,” he said.

The recent quake has also led to concerns over earthquake response in Israel. In addition, four tremors in the past two days in Israel have many in the nation wondering how prepared their country is for a similar disaster.

Netanyahu directed National Security Adviser and Director of the National Security (NSC) Council Tzachi Hanegbi to hold an assessment of the readiness of the State of Israel for earthquakes on Tuesday. Hanegbi will reportedly convene the discussion at the earliest opportunity with the participation of all government ministries.