Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Rafah and other areas across the Gaza Strip, engaging in close-quarter combat with fighters led by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to residents and Israel’s military.

Residents observed Israeli efforts seemingly aimed at securing control of Rafah, a city on the enclave’s southern edge that has been a focal point of Israeli attacks since early May.

Tanks entered the western and northern parts of the city after capturing the east, south, and center. Israeli forces utilized airstrikes from planes, tanks, and naval vessels off the coast, prompting a new wave of displacement from a city that had already been sheltering over a million displaced people, most of whom were forced to flee once again.

Palestinian health officials reported at least 12 Palestinians killed in separate Israeli military strikes on Friday.

The Israeli military stated Friday that its operations in the Rafah area were “precise, intelligence-based” actions involving close-quarter combat and the discovery of militant tunnels. Additional actions were reported elsewhere in the enclave.

Residents of Rafah described an intensified pace of Israeli raids over the past two days, with nearly continuous sounds of explosions and gunfire indicating fierce fighting. After more than eight months of conflict in Gaza, Israel’s current advance focuses on the remaining areas yet to be entered: Rafah and the surrounding Deir al-Balah in the center.

Palestinian and UN estimates suggest fewer than 100,000 people may remain in the far western side of Rafah, which had housed more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people before the Israeli assault began in May.

The military accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians as human shields, a claim Hamas denies.

“Soldiers discovered large quantities of weapons hidden in wardrobes inside a civilian residence, including grenades, explosives, a launcher, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and firearms,” the military said in a late Thursday statement, according to Reuters.

Hamas’ armed wing reported Thursday that its fighters had struck two Israeli tanks with anti-tank rockets in the Shaboura camp in Rafah and killed soldiers attempting to flee through alleys. There was no immediate Israeli comment on the Hamas claim.

In nearby Khan Younis, medics said an Israeli airstrike Friday killed three people, including a father and son. Israeli forces continued pushing into Gaza City suburbs in the north, engaging Hamas-led militants in combat. Residents reported extensive destruction of homes in Gaza City’s core on Thursday.