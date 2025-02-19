Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican Chairman of the Budget Committee and staunch supporter of Israel, stated that the Trump administration will give Israel full autonomy in its efforts to dismantle Hamas. During a visit to Israel, Graham told The Jerusalem Post that the U.S. would not impose any restrictions on Israel’s military actions against the terrorist organization. He emphasized that if diplomatic negotiations and hostage releases fail, Israel would have no choice but to act decisively to eliminate Hamas, drawing comparisons to the defeat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan in World War II. Graham argued that there is no future for Palestinians as long as Hamas remains in power, highlighting the importance of the group’s destruction for lasting peace in the region.

The South Carolina senator, who led a bipartisan delegation of six U.S. senators, met with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. One key discussion focused on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Graham expressed hope that the U.S. would provide Israel with the necessary military resources to launch a decisive strike against Iran’s nuclear program. He believes that Israel now possesses the military capability to deliver a knockout blow, given the operations it has conducted over the past year and a half.

Graham also expressed skepticism about the success of diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear pursuits, particularly under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He proposed setting a firm deadline for diplomacy, urging President Trump to clearly define a “good outcome” within 60 days, similar to the U.S. approach with Libya’s nuclear disarmament.

Additionally, Graham discussed President Trump’s Gaza plan, which aims to relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt and includes U.S. oversight of Gaza’s reconstruction. This plan envisions the U.S. taking control of Gaza’s rebuilding process under its supervision.