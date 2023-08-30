The cabinet’s approval on Tuesday to extend humanitarian aid to around 14,000 Ukrainian refugees comes after a brief lapse in assistance due to budget constraints.

A statement from the government highlighted that the aid, totaling over NIS 42 million ($11.5 million), was secured by trimming 0.06 percent from all ministry budgets for 2023.

The extended aid will cover health insurance and social assistance benefits for the Ukrainian refugees until the end of the year. The cabinet plans to revisit the possibility of further extending the aid at a later time.

Previously, the government had announced its inability to renew aid for Ukrainian refugees due to funding shortages, which was in response to a High Court petition. This followed a two-week gap in benefits, even though the government had initially pledged to extend support.

Under a bilateral arrangement, Ukrainian visitors without visas are allowed to enter Israel for up to three months. Israel extended the visas of non-Jewish refugees after the High Court of Justice struck down an entry cap. Individuals with Jewish heritage have automatic citizenship rights under Israel’s Law of Return.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Israel has faced criticism from Ukraine regarding its treatment of Ukrainian visitors. The approval of budget cuts to fund aid programs was hailed by Ukraine. The Ukrainian embassy in Israel expressed appreciation for the decision and called it a gesture of compassion and solidarity with the Ukrainian people during these challenging times.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk had earlier issued a threat to close borders to Israeli pilgrims traveling to Uman for the Rosh Hashanah celebrations, but Jerusalem dismissed it as baseless.

Throughout the conflict, Ukraine has sought defensive weaponry from Israel, including missile interceptor capabilities, but Israel’s strategic considerations regarding its relations with Russia have led to hesitance in providing such aid. Israel and Ukraine are collaborating on advanced early warning systems to alert of incoming Russian strikes, starting with a pilot program that Ukraine aims to expand across the country.