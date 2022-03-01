Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked streamlined citizenship requirements for Ukrainian Jews yesterday following Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic.

More than 10,000 Ukrainians have contacted the Jewish Agency since the invasion began last week. Approximately one-third of those contacting the agency have asked for help to immediately move to Israel.

“If the eligible one is Jewish but isn’t immigrating to Israel, his family cannot [normally] receive immigrant status. Now, the interior minister has approved giving immigrant status to his family, even if he remains there, due to the conscription requirement for men in Ukraine. In the case of a family where the eligible member is not Jewish, the family cannot immigrate without him,” Immigration leader Yoel Lipovsky told lawmakers on Monday.

Not everyone agreed with making the rule change based on Jewish status. However, for now the move will help more quickly facilitate some of the many Ukrainian Jews seeking a way out of the mounting violence of the invasion that has quickly spiraled across Ukraine.

Following weeks of troop buildup along Ukraine’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a so-called “peacekeeping” mission late Wednesday that marked the beginning of the invasion. Russian claims to attack only military targets quickly proved to be Russian disinformation, as numerous videos have documented the shelling of schools, hospitals, and apartment buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the nation’s people have responded strongly, offering a surprising resistance effort against Putin’s aggression. In addition to fighting and defeating Russian troops in many locations, Ukrainian leaders have urged world leaders to send military and humanitarian assistance, as well as calling for sanctions against Russia.

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian leaders reportedly met for six hours in attempts at a ceasefire. Russian bombing took place during the talks, showing Putin had no plan to make peace during the meeting. Ukraine has now also filed for emergency member status into the European Union, a move that if approved would provide further protection from member states against Russia’s aggression.