Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in India, marking the 30th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Gantz also met India National Security Chief Ajit Doble as they discussed security cooperation.

“India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower — cooperation between our countries will expand the capabilities of both countries to contend with developing challenges,” Gantz said, according to the Jerusalem Post. “India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism.

“By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries.”

India is the world’s second-most populous nation, with well over one billion people. It also serves as the world’s largest democracy, offering many potential options for strategic alliances and partnerships.

The two leaders also signed a memorandum of understanding to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations and agreement to further future collaborations.

“I was moved to pay my respects at the burial place of Lieutenant General J.F.R. Jacob, one of the most influential military leaders in India’s history, recipient of the prestigious Param Vishisht Seva Medal and a fellow Jew,” Gantz posted to Twitter alongside a picture from his trip.

“I also had the pleasure of connecting to the local Jewish community by visiting the beautiful Judah Hayam Hall Synagogue in New Delhi. We have an eternal bond with the Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel is committed to the security of Jews around the world,” he added.

Gantz’s trip to India was originally slated for March, according to the Times of Israel. The meeting was delayed due to a series of terror attacks in Israel during the time that led the meeting to be delayed until this week.