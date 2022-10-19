Israel confirms it won’t give Ukraine weapons, will instead help with missile warning system

Israel has again confirmed it does not plan to give missile defense weapons to Ukraine, but will instead help with an early warning system, according to Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The defense minister shared the comments during a briefing with E.U. ambassadors in Israel.

“Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change – we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems. We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs, and offered to assist in developing a life-saving early-warning system,” he said.

Gantz added that a request has been sent to Kyiv to obtain details regarding the need for air defense alerts in order to move forward with the process.

The remarks came after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said again on Tuesday that Israel should offer air defense to help the nation stop Russian bombings and drones.

“If Israel’s policy is really to consistently counter Iran’s destructive actions, then it is time for Israel to openly side with Ukraine,” Kuleba said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israel has remained reluctant to share weapons with Ukraine due to its relations with Israel. The nation is also concerned about not escalating problems for Jews living within Russia.

Ukraine, a home of many Jews and also a longtime ally of Israel, has pressed for more than humanitarian help. Israel has already supplied a hospital in Ukraine along with more than $100 million in humanitarian aid.

The matter has become more complicated recently, as reports of Russia using Iranian drones against Ukrainian citizens have now been confirmed. The matter could lead to further sanctions from the U.S. and European nations, but for now has not changed Israel’s policy toward the aid it provides to Ukraine.