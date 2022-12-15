Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi confirmed that Israel struck the Iranian convoy that operated near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The attack occurred in early November, but Wednesday was the first time that the IDF leader had confirmed Israel’s involvement in the strike.

The caravan was reportedly transporting Iranian weapons, including missiles, into Syria from Iraq. Approximately a dozen Iranian military members were also killed.

The report noted that its intelligence provided the ability to strike one truck that included the missiles out of the 25 vehicles in the caravan to limit the loss of life as much as possible.

The strike is not alone in targeting Israel from other nations. Over 400 potential terrorist attacks had been stopped in the last year by the IDF and other security forces, Kohavi said. An Israel Security Agency report released this month listed 500 potential thwarted attacks.

The crackdown on terrorist efforts has led Hamas to stay out of some attacks over fear of retaliation from Israel.

In addition to stopping terrorist attacks, the IDF has discovered many new tunnels built by terrorist operations. The work has likely stopped additional attacks and the trafficking of weapons or people designed to harm Israeli citizens.

The report comes as Iran has continued its efforts toward a nuclear weapon, a concern to both Israel and other nations. A series of joint military exercises have taken place between Israel and a variety of nations in recent weeks to prepare for any needed response.

In addition to military exercises with the U.S., Israel has conducted joint operations with France’s Air Force, as well as military exercises with other Middle Eastern nations also concerned over Iran’s growing military threats.