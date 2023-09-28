During its regular meeting today, the Cabinet approved a proposal put forth by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Amichai Chikli to allocate NIS 7 million for a distinctive initiative.

This initiative, led by Minister Chikli and Deputy Minister Uri Maklev, aims to gather visual testimonies from Holocaust survivors. Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed a proposal from Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Chikli to broaden the initiative’s scope, with a particular emphasis on making the testimonies accessible to the general public in multiple languages. The material collected will also be utilized for educational purposes and in the battle against antisemitism.

In 2022, the Government had previously sanctioned a unique plan to accumulate visual testimonies from Holocaust survivors in Israel and abroad. The primary objective was to provide the public in Israel and globally with access to these testimonies, as well as to create an educational framework for Holocaust studies and combat Holocaust denial.

The current Government decision builds upon this previous commitment and establishes a steering committee that includes representatives from several ministries, such as the Prime Minister’s Office, the Heritage Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Struggle against Antisemitism, the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, the Culture and Sports Ministry, and Yad Vashem. This committee will oversee the formulation of a plan and the stage of collecting testimonies while also monitoring progress in this endeavor.

In order to execute the plan, a budget of NIS 7.15 million has been approved for the years 2023-2024. The funding sources have been divided among various entities, including the Social Equality Ministry, the Haredi Sector Economic Development Authority, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Heritage Ministry, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Struggle against Antisemitism, the Culture and Sports Ministry, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Haredi Sector Economic Development Authority, under Deputy Minister Uri Maklev’s leadership, will focus on documenting survivors from diverse haredi communities, addressing a gap in the documentation of their testimonies. Furthermore, Minister Chikli’s proposal underscores the importance of making these testimonies accessible in various languages through a public-accessible database. This will facilitate the creation of educational videos for combatting antisemitism.