Israel and Turkey have announced plans to expand flights between the two nations, Israel’s Transportation Ministry announced.

“The agreement is expected to result in the resumption of flights by Israeli companies to a variety of destinations in Turkey, alongside flights by Turkish companies to Israel,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Aviation relations are a strategic tool for Israel’s economic development and for maintaining Israel’s regional position,” Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said. “We will continue to strengthen and promote economic and strategic relations between Israel and the countries of the region.”

The move is part of a growing list of announcements showing renewed relations between the two countries. Israel also recently announced plans to reopen its economic office in Turkey which had been shut down since 2019.

The announcement also follows visits by Israeli leaders to Turkey in recent months as relations have warmed, including a visit by President Isaac Herzog in March.

“The relationship with Turkey has had its ups and downs in recent years — we will not agree on everything, but we will try to restart relations,” Herzog said in a statement in March.

“Relations between Israel and Turkey are important to Israel, important to Turkey and important to the entire region,” he added.

The relationship between Israel and Turkey had deteriorated in recent years as its president and leaders have spoken in support of the Muslim Brotherhood and anti-Israel views.

In recent months, Turkey and Israel have also discussed plans regarding the development of a gas pipeline from Israel that would pass through Turkey to supply Europe. The move would mark a major economic addition and would provide a new source of energy after European nations have turned away from Russian oil and gas supplies over its invasion of Ukraine.