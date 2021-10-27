Yesterday marked the 27th anniversary of the signing of a second peace treaty between Israel and an Arab government, with Jordan in 1994. Then Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Jordan’s King Hussein, and then-US president Bill Clinton met along the border in the Arava desert to forge a new treaty between the two nations.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote a letter to Jordan’s King Abdullah II to mark the historic date. “Only by deepening and expanding our ties across all levels of government and civil society, and in all fields of cooperation, can we safeguard this indispensable asset of peace,” Herzog said in the letter.

“I look forward to seeing our bilateral cooperation grow in the fields of agriculture, water, trade, innovation, hi-tech, and more over the course of my presidency, for the benefit of both our nations and the region as a whole,” he added.

Much has changed since the original agreement in 1994. At the time, Egypt served as the only other nation in the region to normalize relations with Israel. In 2020, the Abraham Accords marked a new era in relations between Israel and its neighbors. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed the historic document during a White House Rose Garden ceremony, which I was honored to attend.

Morocco and Sudan have since joined the Accords, with other nations in discussion. The new developments have shown that much can happen over time, but that such agreements can take much more time than expected.

Whether additional nations will continue to join Egypt, Jordan, and the nations in the Abraham Accords remains to be seen. The agreement conducted under former US president Trump and former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and coordinated by Jared Kushner, has become a basis for expanding peace throughout the Middle East.

Despite changes in leadership and developments in the region, Israel and Jordan’s agreement has endured, showing that such peace is possible.