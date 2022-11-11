An Iranian military leader claimed that his nation has developed a hypersonic missile able to penetrate all known defense systems, increasing tensions over its nuclear efforts.

Hypersonic missiles, which can include those carrying nuclear weapons, soar at five times the speed of sound.

“This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defense shields,” General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace unit, said, according to Fars News Agency.

“It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defense,” he added.

The report captured the attention of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who addressed the new report at a U.N. climate summit in Egypt.

“We see that all these announcements increase the attention, increase the concerns, increase the public attention to the Iranian nuclear program,” Grossi stated, according to AFP.

The concerning report is in addition to recent accounts that Iran has provided Iranian drones to Russia for use in attacking Ukrainians.

In addition, Iran has faced internal strife in recent weeks as thousands of protesters have grown in strength following the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iranian authorities for breaking the government’s law regarding wearing the hijab. Numerous protesters have reportedly been killed and arrested, though reports have been difficult to verify.

Iran has been under numerous sanctions from Western nations due to its nuclear ambitions. The U.S. and other Western countries have sought to restart a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran since President Joe Biden entered office in 2021, but talks have stalled in recent months with no progress expected.

In contrast to Iran’s isolationism and fiery rhetoric, Qatar is hosting the World Cup in an unprecedented symbol of unity in the Middle East. The event has opened several connections with Israel, offering signs of growing normalization with neighbors to strengthen relations against Iran.