Iranian hackers sought to harm seven Israeli sites in cyberattacks through a web server vulnerability, according to Check Point Software Technologies, the Haaretz Hebrew daily reported yesterday.

The reported cyberattacks took place between 4 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The hacking group, known as APT35 or the name Charming Kitten, has also been known for attacking Israeli sites in the past. Checkpoint has reportedly blocked more than 1.8 million attempts worldwide.

The Wall Street Journal also recently reported on hacking attempts by sources in Iran, as well as China, North Korea and Turkey to exploit the Log4j vulnerability.

In November, the Times reported on cyberattacks against Israel’s hospital computer networks. Such attacks could be a matter of life or death, impacting the lives of numerous civilians through network vulnerabilities.

The attempts show the growing influence of cyberwarfare against Israel by Iran. During the spring Gaza War, pro-Palestinian groups also used cyberattacks, often via social media, to manipulate networks and take down targets in support of the State of Israel.

Some attacks targeted Facebook with claims that the platform was favoring Israel and was not sufficiently supporting “pro-Palestinian” efforts. One social campaign led to bringing down the review level of Facebook’s app on Google Play and the Apple App store.

In another attack, antisemitic messages flooded the Jerusalem Prayer Team Facebook page, leading to the page being shut down. Several copycat pages were then created, causing additional problems and keeping the page offline for three months.

In another move in 2021, nearly 200 Facebook employees joined in a letter to urge Facebook to improve its pro-Palestinian support, claiming suppression of pro-Palestinian content on its platform.

The letter requested several measures, including an internal task force created to help address biases and requesting that a post from then-prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be referred to Facebook’s Oversight Board.