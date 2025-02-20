A bipartisan delegation of US Senators visiting Israel received a warning from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on February 19, 2025, about Iran’s intensified efforts to fund Hezbollah, using Turkey as a key channel for smuggling money into Lebanon. This initiative aims to restore Hezbollah’s power after its defeat in the recent war with Israel. Sa’ar expressed concern that such efforts would destabilize Lebanon’s future and weaken the Lebanese military, which should be the nation’s strongest military force.

Sa’ar’s remarks also addressed Iran’s nuclear ambitions, suggesting that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons to compensate for its reduced regional influence after the war. He revealed that Iran is using international civilian flights to transfer funds to Hezbollah, and some of these transfers have been successful, despite Israeli efforts to stop them. Israel has been preventing Iranian flights from landing in Lebanon to hinder Hezbollah’s rearming process.

During the meeting, Sa’ar underscored that if Lebanon adheres to the ceasefire agreement and enforces the removal of Hezbollah forces south of the Litani River, Israel would no longer need to maintain its presence on the five strategic hills in southern Lebanon. Sa’ar also reiterated his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state, warning it would likely become a Hamas-controlled entity, further jeopardizing Israel’s security.

The meeting also covered the growing threat posed by the Houthi group from Yemen, which has been disrupting global trade and navigation. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the Houthis have attacked commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming solidarity with Gaza. Using long range missiles provided by Iran, the Houthis have launched a number of direct attacks on Israel. Sa’ar stressed that the Houthi threat is a global issue requiring an international coalition to counter it effectively.