Iran’s government is reportedly building a new network of tunnels at its Natanz nuclear site to house its nuclear program, according to The New York Times on Thursday.

The report claimed that both the U.S. and Israel have been monitoring construction at the site, but the only public acknowledgment was in a comment by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz last month.

“At this very time, Iran is making an effort to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges at its nuclear facilities, including a new facility being built at an underground site near Natanz,”

Gantz said in a May conference at Herzliya’s Reichman University.

“It stands just a few weeks away from accumulating fissile material that will be sufficient for a first bomb, holds 60 kg of enriched material at 60%, produces metallic uranium at the enrichment level of 20%, and prevents the IAEA from accessing its facilities,” he added.

Iran has not denied the claims of the newly constructed tunnels. The tunnels are allegedly being built to protect nuclear weapons development from air strikes.

The report of the tunnels also follows an array of recent news regarding Iran’s ongoing nuclear efforts that have led to censure from the nuclear international watchdog monitoring Iran’s program, as well as from the U.S., Israel and other nations.

Last week, 27 of the video cameras used to monitor Iran’s nuclear development were turned off. The move is one of the latest in a series of setbacks in the Biden administration’s efforts to revive a 2015 agreement with Iran.

The 2015 plan was abandoned under former President Donald Trump following multiple violations of the agreement by Iran.

While the U.S. has continued to push for diplomatic solutions regarding Iran, Israel has continued to note it reserves the right to act independently if needed to protect its people and nation.