Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a list of locations in Israel that it intends to target in a future war.

Tasnim news wrote “in this regard, Al-Mayadeen network has published a report on the analysis of Israel’s target bank and the sensitive positions of this regime that can be targeted in any war. At the beginning of this report, the general situation of the Zionist regime at the military level and its equipment has been examined.”

The sensitive targets included the Knesset, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Defense Ministry, among other locations, according to the report.

Also among the locations were nuclear sites and “warehouses,” though specific sites remained unmentioned. Some sites noted by name included the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in Haifa and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The report is one of a growing number of threats by Iran’s government in recent weeks. Iran has come under harsh criticism over several recent actions, including its violent responses to protesters within its nation.

Another area of concern has been Iran providing drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. The move has been condemned by the international community, though the outcry has not led to change by either Iran or Russia.

Concerns also grow as Iran threatens to continue its efforts toward the creation of nuclear weapons. Despite efforts by the Biden administration and other Western nations to renew a 2015 nuclear agreement, the negotiations have led to no progress as Iran continues its defiance.

A Reuters report last week noted that Iran’s SNN network has reported the regime now has 60% uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear site. Though the level is not enough to contrast a nuclear weapon, the percentage is far above the level in the 2015 nuclear agreement.