Renewed talks to discuss the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, are scheduled to begin in Vienna next Monday.

The eighth round of talks will pick up the conversation after ending talks in 2018 after then-president Donald Trump removed the US from the agreement. In addition to the US, countries that will participate in the discussion include Russia, China, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

US President Joe Biden signaled interest in renewing the talks upon entering office in January. After nearly a year, indirect talks about the six nations involved will finally take place to determine next steps.

As 2021 nears an end, Iran has reportedly continued its efforts in pursuit of a nuclear weapon that could serve as an existential threat to Israel and a major threat to nations in the region and worldwide. Not to forget that Iran continues to support terrorism throughout the world through its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, while secretly enriching uranium toward achieving a nuclear bomb.

The Vienna talks are to resume just after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with leaders in Israel to discuss the situation with Iran. The visit included meetings with Defense Minister Benny Ganz to address the issue.

In 2016, then-president Barack Obama said, “Before this agreement, Iran’s breakout time — or the time it would have taken for Iran to gather enough fissile material to build a weapon — was only two to three months. Today, because of the Iran deal, it would take Iran 12 months or more. And with the unprecedented monitoring and access this deal puts in place, if Iran tries, we will know and sanctions will snap back into place.”

Iran, however, has repeatedly broken the JCPOA, leading to skepticism from the signatories and the international community, not to mention Israel. The 2015 deal broke down as inspectors were repeatedly denied access to sites, leading to the US withdrawal and the upcoming effort to reboot the agreement.