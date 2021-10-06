IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said the IDF will continue targeting Iran’s nuclear program “in any arena and at any time,” during an event for new Military Intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva.

“Operations to destroy Iranian capabilities will continue, in any arena and at any time, and the operational plans against Iran’s nuclear program will continue to be developed and improved,” Kohavi said.

The news both affirmed the IDF’s policy and again warned Iran’s leaders – and the international community – it has no intention of backing down as Iran continues its race to develop a nuclear weapon.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden’s initial meeting at the White House last week strongly focused on the common goal of deterring Iran from developing a nuke. In addition, Bennett’s first United Nations’ speech emphasized the need for the international community to unite against Iran’s nuclear plans.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met today at the White House with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, for talks on the Iranian nuclear program. Sullivan and Hulata will chair a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group (SRG), an inter-agency bilateral forum established in March for discussing Iran and other regional security issues.

The group will consider “other avenues” if diplomacy fails with Iran. “We of course remain committed to a diplomatic path,” a US source told Reuters. “But obviously, if that doesn’t work there are other avenues to pursue, and we are fully committed to ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon,” the report added.

The Biden administration indicated it is open to returning to the 2105 nuclear deal, with reservations, but no progress has yet been made. It appears Iran will not agree to diplomatic efforts, but attempts continue to be made, with direct action only used as a last resort.

It doesn’t help that the representative for Iran’s supreme leader has recently been quoted saying the destruction of the “Zionist regime” is an important issue. “Then they say that they want to start new negotiations. We say to them: in your dreams! There will be no negotiations this time. This time it will be your warships that will sink in the ocean one after the other,” Lotfollah Dezhkam, the representative for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Fars Province, publicly stated.

The ongoing calls for Israel’s annihilation only strengthen the importance of the IDF’s efforts to stop nuclear development in Iran before it is successful. The leadership of the IDF remains strong and resilient, preparing for any option that may threaten the nation of Israel and its people.