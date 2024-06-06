Sgt. (res.) Refael Kauders, aged 39, was tragically killed on Wednesday in a Hezbollah drone attack on Hurfeish, as announced by the IDF early Thursday morning.

Following the attack, Kauders was severely injured and swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his wounds, with his family promptly notified of the devastating news.

Kauders, hailing from Tzur Hadassah, was posthumously elevated to the rank of sergeant, a solemn recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Within Battalion 5030 of the 2298th Alon Brigade, Kauders held the role of “tradition and spirit” coordinator, reflecting his dedication to his unit and its values. He was one of twelve individuals wounded to varying degrees in the drone attack on Hurfeish, a Druze town in the Upper Galilee. The explosives, detonated minutes apart, inflicted serious harm on at least one other individual, whose family was also notified.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that the attack did not trigger an alert from the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), with the drones purportedly targeting a town soccer field in an apparent bid to harm first responders.

In response, Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes on multiple Hezbollah targets within Lebanese territory throughout the night. Kauders’ death adds to the toll of 645 IDF soldiers who have lost their lives since October 7 in the ongoing mission to safeguard Israel’s security.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions in the region, with Hamas still holding several Israeli soldiers captive in the Gaza Strip following their abduction.

The IDF also announced that Sergeant-Major Zeed Mazarib, aged 34, was reported to have fallen in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, according to an announcement by the IDF on Thursday afternoon.

Mazarib served as a tracker within the Southern Regional Division of the Border Guard Corps. More details are expected to follow.