After a week of intense fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported that its ground forces are making advances despite sustaining some losses. The Israeli Air Force continued to target Hezbollah sites throughout Lebanon, conducting precise strikes aimed at eliminating key commanders of the group.

Israel is facing diplomatic repercussions following claims by the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, that two of its soldiers were injured by IDF fire on Friday. Italy summoned the Israeli ambassador over a similar incident the previous day, while France and Ireland criticized the Israeli military.

The IDF has not provided a detailed statement, as the incidents remain under investigation. Previously, the IDF had advised UNIFIL to relocate northward as ground operations commenced and instructed the UN forces to take cover before engaging nearby Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli military is maintaining strict censorship regarding the locations of its forces in southern Lebanon. Reports indicate that IDF troops have not advanced deeply into Lebanese territory but are focused on dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure and weapon depots near the border.

The IDF released footage showing significant quantities of weapons and equipment stockpiled by Hezbollah in southern Lebanese villages in preparation for an incursion into Israel.

Top IDF generals, including Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Northern Command OC Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin, conducted a situation assessment with field commanders in the region.

On Thursday morning, the IDF reported the death of another soldier in the conflict, with one soldier seriously wounded, although the number of light injuries has increased. Fortunately, the troops have not experienced a second mass-casualty event since the early days of the operation.

Hezbollah’s rocket fire has continued without interruption in recent days. On Thursday, two barrages of over 40 rockets, along with several smaller volleys and drone attacks, targeted northern Israel. On Friday morning, an explosion caused by an unexploded Hezbollah projectile killed a Thai foreign worker and injured another person in Yir’on, near the border.

The IDF also intercepted two drones, while around 25 rockets were fired at the Haifa Bay area, which includes Haifa and Acre.