Human rights lawyer Brooke Goldstein condemned Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday over claims of systemic antisemitism. Goldstein’s remarks were made during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox News Live.”

“There is an alarming rise of Jew hatred to the point where it has become systemic … I use the word systemic for a reason, because Jew hatred is no longer on the fringes of society – it has become systemic. [It comes from] politicians like Ilhan Omar, who accuse Jewish Americans of having dual loyalty,” Goldstein said.

“This is coming from someone in the United States right now in a position of power,” she added.

Goldstein also noted the rise in antisemitism in America. “The FBI has recently reported that Jewish people are three times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other ethnic group,” she said.

“That’s 2.6 times more likely than the black community and 2.2 times more likely than the Muslim community. And over one-third of Jewish Americans have personally experienced a hate crime, an antisemitic hate crime,” Goldstein added.

In September, Omar was one of just nine House members to vote against funding of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. She tweeted at the time: “Given the human rights violations in Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah, and ever-growing settlement expansion, we should not be ramming through a last-minute $1 billion increase in military funding for Israel without any accountability.”

The move was not new for Omar. The lawmaker has voted against the action each year since 2019.

The antisemitic remarks have led some conservative lawmakers to call for Omar’s removal from committees, and even for her removal from Congress altogether. However, Omar’s heavily-left Minnesota district may struggle to find enough support from voters during the 2022 election to change the situation. In 2020, her Republican challenger attracted only 25 percent of the district’s votes.