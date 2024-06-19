Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror organization, released footage on Tuesday captured by a spy drone that penetrated 27 kilometers (17 miles) into Israel, flying over the Haifa area for more than ten minutes without being shot down.

The high-definition video depicts sensitive locations such as the Haifa port, naval base, David’s Sling and Iron Dome defense systems, the Rafael defense company’s factory, and civilian areas.

The Israel Defense Forces stated their systems tracked the small “Hudhud”-type drone throughout its flight path but opted not to intercept it due to its perceived lack of threat. They noted that shooting down the drone could potentially endanger civilians in the Haifa metropolitan area with shrapnel. A Hezbollah source linked to the group claimed that the video is the first in a series showcasing the capabilities of Hezbollah’s spy drones.

The anonymous source indicated the timing of the release was tied to the visit of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, viewed by Hezbollah as an Israeli-related mission despite assertions of mediation.

According to Army Radio, the IDF later confirmed this was one of four spy drones detected last week, with two intercepted. The decision not to intercept one drone aimed to prevent triggering alarm sirens across northern Israel due to potential shrapnel, while contact was lost with the fourth drone by the defense system.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Hezbollah that Israel was nearing a decision to alter rules on its northern border, according to All Israel.

“Nasrallah today boasts about filming Haifa’s ports, managed by international companies from China and India, and threatens to attack them,” he wrote.

“In a full-scale conflict, Hezbollah will be annihilated, and Lebanon will suffer severe consequences. Israel will pay a price on both fronts, but with a resilient nation and the full might of the IDF, we will restore security to northern residents,” he declared.

The IDF acknowledged spy drones pose challenges as they lack explosives and are difficult to detect due to their small size.

An IDF source admitted to Army Radio the psychological impact of the footage on Haifa residents and stressed ongoing efforts to enhance interception capabilities and disrupt Hezbollah’s drone operations.