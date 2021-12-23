Israel’s President Isaac Herzog met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday as the two leaders discussed a variety of mutual issues, including efforts regarding Iran’s nuclear weapons development.

“The president underscored the need to stop Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, at any price,” a statement following the meeting said.

Sullivan’s three-day trip also includes plans to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as time with the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group, which last met in Washington in October. Sullivan explained that this administration believes diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal, while also noting that President Biden has made clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to turn to other options

Iran had requested an end to the group’s talks as part of its efforts to restart the 2015 nuclear agreement. Instead, Sullivan has continued to move forward with the group, affirming the importance of the initiative.

On a visit with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, Sullivan stressed American support for a two-state solution, while the PA chief called for a halt to ‘unilateral Israeli practices that undermine’ such an outcome.

Meanwhile, Israel has added the US to a growing list of “red” nations where travel is banned. In addition to restrictions, Israel is soon to become the first nation to begin distributing a fourth Covid shot among particularly vulnerable citizens over 60.

Despite the restrictions, the important objective of countering Iran’s nuclear plans remains critical to Israel and its partners. Though efforts for a diplomatic response continue, Israel insists it must prepare for all options as Iran races to develop an existential threat to the nation.