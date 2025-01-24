Hamas is expected to release the names of four hostages scheduled for release on Saturday, according to reports. The Quds News Network, affiliated with Hamas, stated that the group would announce the names of the female hostages set to be freed.

Under the cease-fire agreement with Israel that took effect on Jan. 19, Hamas is also expected to provide a list on Friday indicating which of the remaining 26 hostages in the first phase of the deal are still alive. However, the Quds report did not reference this list.

Israeli media has identified Arbel Yehud, 29, who is held by Salafist militants in Gaza, and Shiri Bibas, the mother of abducted toddlers Kfir and Ariel, as potential hostages to be released on Saturday.

The agreement covers 97 hostages, both living and deceased, whom Hamas was believed to be holding at the time the deal was enacted. In the first phase, Israel is set to gradually release 733 Palestinian prisoners and over a thousand detained individuals in exchange for 33 hostages, following a 42-day schedule. Three hostages were freed on Jan. 19, along with 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase of the agreement involves the release of the remaining 64 hostages, but a timeline for their release has yet to be negotiated.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the families of the three hostages released on Jan. 19—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the families expressed gratitude for securing the deal, and the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no hostage, including those who have died in captivity, is left behind.