A significant rocket was launched toward the central region, causing damage to buildings. Among the affected areas, Rishon LeZion, a major city south of Tel Aviv, witnessed a rocket strike the top of a high-rise building, resulting in minor injuries to two women.

In Kfar Sirkin, situated southeast of Petach Tikva, two individuals were also reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Emergency responders reported that in Rishon LeZion, a 48-year-old woman sustained injuries from glass shards, and a man was wounded by shrapnel. In Kfar Sirkin, a 13-year-old boy suffered injuries from the blast’s impact, and a woman was hurt while seeking shelter.

Furthermore, in Tel Aviv, an apartment building was hit by a rocket, injuring three people, one of whom was in moderate condition, while two sustained minor injuries. The footage from the scene depicted substantial damage to an upper-floor apartment with smoke emanating. Mayor Ron Huldai urged the gathering crowd to evacuate the area.

The responsibility for the rocket barrage was claimed by individuals associated with a known extremist group, who posted a statement on their Telegram channel. The Hamas statement mentioned that “The Al-Qassam Brigades have resumed their missile strikes on Tel Aviv in response to the alleged civilian casualties attributed to Zionist actions.”

In the apartment building, two individuals were wounded in a rocket strike on an apartment in Tel Aviv, as confirmed by Tel Aviv police chief Peretz Omer. One individual sustained moderate injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet managed to access the building to ensure no one else is trapped. The rocket inflicted damage on both a top-floor apartment and a unit below.

Omer urged the large crowds that had gathered to avoid visiting the site and advised them to watch the situation on television. Mayor Ron Huldai, who arrived at the scene, similarly encouraged onlookers to stay away.

In response to the frequent rocket sirens, Huldai announced that schools in the city would only open in areas equipped with shelters.