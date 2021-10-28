The Israeli Defense Ministry has experienced a cyberattack from a hacker group known as Moses Staff, which claimed last week it had successfully breached the ministry’s server data. The Moses Staff website claimed to have hacked several hundred websites and servers of the IDF, Gantz, and related organizations.

“We’ve kept an eye on you for many years, at every moment and on each step,” wrote the group in the announcement of the attack on their Telegram channel Sunday, according to the Jerusalem Post. “All your decisions and statements have been under our surveillance. Eventually, we will strike you while you never would have imagined.”

The National Cyber Directorate responded to the leaks in a statement: “The directorate once again calls on organizations to implement in their systems the latest critical updates that Microsoft has released for this vulnerability – a simple and free update that can reduce the chance of this attack,” the directorate said.

Over the past year, several cyberattacks have escalated against Israel. Last month, an Israeli call service center was hacked by a group called Deus. Also in September, cyberattacks targeted nine Israeli hospitals in ransomware attacks. The hack against the health care providers could be an issue of life or death, as technology plays a vital role in patient care.

During the Gaza War in May, cyberwarfare persisted alongside conventional rocket attacks. Our Jerusalem Prayer Team Facebook page experienced its own cyberattack in May, as more than 2.1 million antisemitic messages were posted to the page over a three-day period. The hack led to the page being shut down for three months. In addition, numerous fake Jerusalem Prayer Team pages were created in efforts to damage our organization’s efforts.

The wars of the twenty-first century are often the wars of ideas and information. This includes cyberwarfare, an area of concern that continues to proliferate in Israel. While those behind the attacks are often unknown, at least some groups were recognized by Microsoft in September as being Iranian hackers targeting American and Israeli defense companies.

But Iran is just as vulnerable. Earlier this week, Teheran experienced a gasoline shortage as a cyberattack by an unknown source shut off gas station fuel pumps.