The mayor of Majdal Shams, a Druze town in Israel’s Golan Heights, recently discussed the complex relationship between the Druze population and Israel.

Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh also addressed how the collapse of Syria’s Assad regime has affected Druze communities on both sides of the border.

Saleh highlighted that nearly every family in Majdal Shams has relatives in Syria, creating a deep connection between the communities.

He noted widespread happiness among Druze in the region over the fall of Bashar al-Assad, calling for a peaceful and democratic future for Syria. He emphasized that recent threats from Iranian-backed groups in Syria, particularly after the October 7 Hamas massacre, have significantly heightened security concerns for local residents.

The mayor recounted years of cooperation between Hezbollah and Assad, during which Hezbollah operated freely in Syria. This culminated in a tragic incident in July when a Hezbollah rocket killed 12 Druze children playing soccer in Majdal Shams.

While the Druze population in the Golan Heights was offered Israeli citizenship after Israel annexed the territory in 1981, most declined due to fears of alienating family members in Syria.

Despite this, Saleh identifies strongly with Israel, expressing pride in being an Israeli and calling for equitable distribution of resources and mutual support between the Druze community and the state.

Saleh also expressed strong support for Israel’s military operations in Syria, emphasizing the need to create a secure buffer zone to protect Israeli citizens from jihadist threats. He underscored the importance of addressing threats outside Israel’s borders to safeguard its residents.

The collapse of the Assad regime has sparked fears among Syrian Druze of attacks by Islamist terrorists. In the village of Hader, a local Druze leader publicly called for annexation to Israel, citing security concerns and the threat of violence from jihadist groups.

Mayor Saleh echoed these sentiments, advocating for stronger integration with Israel for the safety of his community. He emphasized that Israeli sovereignty ensures security for Druze residents in Majdal Shams, stating that the Israeli flag symbolizes protection and stability for the town.