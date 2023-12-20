Hamas turned the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip into a military base, as confirmed by its director Ahmad Kahlot during an investigation conducted by Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet.

The hospital director’s testimony was revealed in a video of the interrogation published by Shin Bet and Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday evening. Kahlot, among dozens of armed suspects, surrendered and was arrested at the hospital on Dec. 12, according to the IDF.

Kahlot admitted being recruited into Hamas as a high-ranking officer, and several hospital staff members served as military operatives of the Hamas organization under him. Approximately 16 of the hospital’s employees had dual roles as Hamas terrorists, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and clerks.

The hospital was used for military purposes, including hiding operatives, using ambulances for transport, and holding a kidnapped Israeli soldier. Hamas had offices inside the hospital, designated areas for senior officials, and private phone lines. The organization also had its own ambulances with slightly different colors and no license plates, used for non-medical purposes.

Kahlot further explained that Hamas believed hospitals provided a safe haven where they would be immune from harm. The organization utilized the hospital for various purposes, maintaining offices within the facility. The hospital director revealed specific areas designated for senior officials, investigations, internal security, and special security. Private phone lines operated inside the hospital to facilitate communication for Hamas operatives.

Hamas’s actions extended to the use of private ambulances with altered appearances and no license plates. These ambulances were employed not only for transporting wounded individuals but also for more covert activities, such as transferring kidnapped soldiers and transporting bodies.

Kahlot shared an incident where he pleaded with them to transport a wounded man to an Indonesian hospital for treatment, but Hamas refused, emphasizing the prioritization of their mission over humanitarian concerns. Expressing frustration and disappointment, Kahlot described Hamas leaders as cowards who abandoned their associates on the ground while hiding in secure locations.