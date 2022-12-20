In honor of Hanukkah, the Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum in Jerusalem hosted on Monday a group of 400 widows and orphans from all over Israel for a day of fun at the FOZ Campus.

The day of fun included activities for the children, performances, Gymboree, gaming stands, artistic stands, shows, and an exciting candle lighting.

Nir Kimhi, the Director of Friends of Zion, said, “We were happy to host these hundreds of widows and orphaned children and give them a bit of happiness and brighten up their day. They are really the brave heroes, and I hope we can do a lot more for them”.

At the end of the event, some of the orphans lit the Hannukah candles and sang holiday songs.

Mari Elek of Afula became a widow about five and a half years ago. Her husband drowned while they were on a trip in the US. She said that she returned to Israel and had to face many difficulties, so days like this, when she and her children are surrounded by much joy and happiness, are wonderful for her.

