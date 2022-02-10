Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman’s book says Evangelicals saw ‘providence’ in his selection

Friedman’s new book reveals many Evangelical leaders saw his selection as “providence” during the four years former president Donald Trump served in the White House.

Friedman’s book, Sledgehammer, serves as a memoir of his time as ambassador, offering detailed insights into many of the important events in the US and Israel during his tenure.

“They saw real divine providence in my selection,” Friedman recalls. “On the day of my hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a very large group called Christians United for Israel—led by Pastor John Hagee, who became a dear friend and supporter—took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post that read in large bold letters, confirm David Friedman!”

Friedman saw the support of Evangelicals as key to the historic successes achieved by the US and Israel during his time as ambassador.

“I was always prepared to advocate for the US-Israel relationship as being decidedly in the best interests of America,” Friedman writes. “But having a relationship with the leaders of some eighty million faithful who felt the same way was incredibly empowering. It gave me the confidence to know that what I felt was right morally was also right politically.”

Some of the achievements that took place while he served as ambassador included America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, as well as the Abraham Accords.

Since leaving his role as ambassador, Friedman has founded the Friedman Center, an organization dedicated to expanding the Abraham Accords and actualizing the vision of Isaiah that “nation shall not lift up sword against nation nor study war anymore.”

His organization notes, “The Friedman Center will pay particular focus on Jerusalem, with a view towards enabling that ancient and holy city to actualize the meaning of its name: ‘City of Peace.’ The prophet Isaiah, considered by all three major monotheistic faiths to be divinely inspired, envisioned all the nations of the world coming to Jerusalem, whereupon their issues would be resolved and ‘nation shall not lift up sword against nation nor study war anymore.’ (Isaiah 2:3-4). By hosting regional and international conferences in Jerusalem, the Friedman Center will seek to bring Isaiah’s vision to life.”