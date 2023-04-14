Former Israeli national security adviser warns nation needs to be prepared for attack with Iran

Former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror said that Israel must be prepared for war with Iran, even if the U.S. does not offer assistance.

Amidror shared the comments during an interview on Radio 103 FM on Thursday.

“We need to prepare for war. It’s possible that we will reach a point where we have to attack Iran even without American assistance,” Amidror said during the interview.

“Iran is more sure of itself. It has managed to sign a number of agreements with Arab states. The world is starting to look different,” he added.

Amidror also noted that America is committed to Israel’s security but is not as strong in its positions against Iran under the current administration.

“America is not the same America in terms of its presence, and the Iranians see that. The US has much greater problems than the Middle East. The world looks at Israel differently,” he noted.

The interview occurred as a growing number of military activities have been reported in recent weeks. Several unconfirmed airstrikes have taken out locations in Syria reported as weapons locations.

Attacks from Hamas and clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem have also fueled tensions in recent days with a growing number of individual terror incidents within Israel.

Other moves by Iran include a recent announcement to reopen embassy relations with Saudi Arabia. The discussions include hopes to end the Iran-backed civil war in neighboring Yemen that have included Saudi forces since 2015.

Saudi Arabia has also led efforts to bring new unity among Arab nations, including recent discussions to end Syria’s longtime expansion from the Arab League. Syria was excluded in 2011 during a violent crackdown under President Bashar Assad.