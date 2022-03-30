Five killed near Tel Aviv in third shooting attack in a week

Five Israelis were killed on Tuesday near Tel Aviv in a shooting attack that marked the third incident in the past week.

Police shared that the incident occurred in two areas of Bnei Brak. One victim was a police officer shot attempting to stop the attacker. The shooter was killed to end the attack.

The shooting involved one man with a rifle who entered a convenience store and shot one victim, according to surveillance video. The attacker also fired at a passing car, killing another individual.

The deceased police officer was identified as Amir Khoury, 32. The shooter was identified as Diaa Hamarsheh, a 26-year-old Palestinian from Ya’bad in the West Bank.

According to Haaretz, the shooter had previously been arrested in Israel in 2013 and had served a six-month sentence. He was reportedly in Israel without permits. He is believed to have acted independently of an organization. A second suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime.

“Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

“The security forces are at work,” he added. “We will fight terror with persistence, diligence and an iron fist. They will not move us from here. We will prevail,” he added.

The violence follows the deaths of five people last week in Beersheba. In addition, Sunday saw the shooting deaths of two police officers in Hadera by an Arab attacker. The attackers were shot dead at the scene in both incidents.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Hadera attack. No claim has been reported regarding the most recent shooting.

After three incidents in the past week, the nation’s security will remain on heightened alert. With religious holidays celebrated in the area in the coming weeks, growing numbers of visitors could lead to more concerns, a situation Israel’s security forces are working to stop in advance.