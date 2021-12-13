Former US ambassador to Israel David Freidman said that Israel should not “rely on America” to share its views on Iran, as the two nations discuss how to respond to Iran’s nuclear weapon development.

“Right now, I think Israel should not rely on America having the same views that [Israel] has,” Friedman told Israel’s Channel 12 on Wednesday. “You have to trust yourself. You don’t trust in politics.”

Though Friedman believes working together with the US on Iran would have “worked” under the Trump administration, he believes President Joe Biden’s support against Iran should not be trusted.

Biden administration leaders have repeatedly reached out to discuss options regarding a restart of the 2015 Iranian agreement. Former president Donald Trump pulled the US from the agreement after Iran repeatedly failed to comply with its provisions regarding enriching uranium and UN inspections.

At Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s first White House meeting with Biden in August, the two leaders agreed Iran should never build a nuclear weapon. However, the means necessary to keep Iran from doing so vary greatly, with the US currently showing no signs of direct intervention if diplomatic means remain unsuccessful.

Israel’s leaders have also reached out to the international community to build additional support and a greater sense of urgency against Iran. Bennett’s first speech to world leaders at the United Nations also focused largely on countering Iran’s nuclear intentions.

Nations involved in the Abraham Accords appear most interested in cooperation to push back against Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon. A recent naval exercise involving the US, Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE showed a new level of unity in preparations for possible military action, as Iran’s leaders make this necessary.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to the US to meet with military leaders and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to further discuss options to respond to Iran. Israel appears ready to work together with the US, but remains steadfast in its own capability to act independently if necessary to protect the world’s only Jewish state.