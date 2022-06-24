Dimiter Tzanchev, the European Union’s ambassador to Israel, believes Israel could serve as Europe’s answer to its need for natural gas after choosing to end imports of Russian gas due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Tzanchev shared the remarks in an interview with YNet News on Thursday (https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bj0qqpwcc).

“Israel can be an important alternative source of energy,” Tzanchev said. “We not only speak about gas but about innovative sources of electricity. new energy. This is a cooperation that would be important for the region.”

The ambassador also noted the rise of the Abraham Accords has helped to unite the E.U., Israel and Egypt in ways that can be beneficial to all three nations. The unity can also serve as a method to better isolate Iran as it seeks to develop nuclear weapons.

Tzanchev remained positive that, “I believe we’ll eventually reach agreements and a way to stop Iran.”

The ambassador also disputed Ukraine’s accusations that Israel had not done enough to help in the nation’s defense against Russia.

“Israel has taken in refugees from the war and is providing them with housing and education, it set up a hospital and is trying to help Ukraine,” he said. “I believe those efforts should be applauded,” he added.

The words came as the E.U. on Thursday announced that it was granting Ukraine and Moldova candidate membership into its coalition, a move that marks added strength to Ukraine in its efforts against Russia.

“Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” President of the European Council Charles Michel announced, adding that the European Council’s decision as a “historic moment.” The EU announcement also noted that Georgia will soon be added to the coalition as well.