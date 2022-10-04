Defense Minister Gantz warns against those who wish to harm Israel ahead of Yom Kippur

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned the nation’s enemies against any attempts to attack during Yom Kippur.

Gantz shared the remarks at a situation assessment at the Central Command on Tuesday.

“Whoever wants to carry out a shooting attack and kill Israeli civilians is in our crosshairs. And whoever did – we will put our hands on them.” Gantz said in a statement.

“We are doing everything so that the terrorists will encounter soldiers and policemen – who will thwart their terrorist actions. The forces will be wherever needed, whenever needed, with all the means needed,” he added.

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, I would like to wish to all the people of Israel and the citizens of the country to be signed and sealed in the book of life and express my appreciation and thanks to the soldiers and members of the security forces from all bodies who continue to stand guard,” Gantz said

Prime Minister Yair Lapid shared similar remarks focused on Israel’s strength on Monday ahead of the holiday.

“Israel is stronger than all its enemies, and we won’t hesitate to use force to protect the well-being of our people. Our enemies must know that at any given moment, we are stronger, smarter, and tougher than them,” Lapi said during a ceremony for fallen soldiers of the IDF Armored Corps.

“Our enemies need to know something else: that we stand up to them together. That our internal disagreements end the day there’s an external threat against us. Israeli society is stronger than any disagreement. Israel’s power is the power of unity,” he added.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, falling on the tenth day of the seventh month in the Jewish tradition. The day includes fasting, repentance and abstaining from usual work and other activities.