Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to the US yesterday to meet with leaders in Washington regarding strategies against Iran’s nuclear development, if diplomatic efforts are unsuccessful.

Meetings are expected to include discussions with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others. “In the meetings, we will discuss ways to preserve Israel’s security superiority in the region and the security challenges, and above all – dealing with the Iranian aggression,” Gantz told reporters.

“Iran is a threat to world peace, to the region and it seeks to become an existential threat to Israel. We will discuss possible courses of action to ensure that Iran’s attempt to reach a nuclear space and thus expand its activities in the region is halted,” he added.

The trip follows a recent communication to Israel from the US asking Israel to not act against Iran on its own. Israeli leaders quickly asserted their ability to act independently, if necessary, but appear to now be seeking further cooperation with Washington regarding all possible scenarios.

The US and Israel recently conducted the first joint naval exercise last month with Bahrain and the UAE, in one of many growing efforts to expand cooperation among the members of the Abraham Accords.

Gantz’s meetings on Iran follow President Joe Biden’s virtual meeting yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed multiple issues, though many are most concerned about Russia buildup of a reported 175,000 troops along the border with Ukraine.

Many nations are concerned about a possible Russian takeover of the former Soviet republic. Biden has already announced he will not send troops to Ukraine, but will instead back NATO in opposition to Russian aggression. The apparently weak response may signal to Iran that the US plans little response on foreign issues. Gantz will seek to counter this concern as he meets with American leaders regarding a unified response to Iran.