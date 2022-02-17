The Canadian House of Commons condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday, following his remark to a Jewish MP that she was standing with those “who wave swastikas.” Trudeau made the comment during the Question Period in the House of Commons, amid the border crisis caused by protesting truckers.

“Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag,” Trudeau said. “We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop, and they will,” he added.

Melissa Lantsman, the Jewish lawmaker he made the comments to, took to Twitter to respond to Trudeau’s words. “I think the prime minister should think long and hard about his own history before singling out a Jewish member of Parliament and falsely accusing me of standing with a swastika. What a disgraceful statement unbecoming of anyone in public office — he owes me an apology.”

The comments took place in the context of Canada’s so-called Freedom Convoy, led by Canadian truckers who oppose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that keeps them from crossing the Canadian-US border.

The peaceful protests have grown into a global phenomenon, with similar blockades arising in New Zealand and even Israel. The protests also come as a number of nations are rolling back vaccine passports and pandemic restrictions, seeking to return to life before the pandemic.

Among the nations to largely end restrictions is the United Kingdom. The once strongly restricted nation has now reopened, as have others in Europe such as Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

Despite the wins in some locations, Canada’s protesters have met strong resistance from Trudeau, even as the majority of lawmakers has sided with the public. The prime minister invoked the nation’s Emergenices Act on Monday, enabling increased powers to end the protests.

The latest gaffe on Trudeau’s part will certainly not help his case, but will likely fuel more people and political leaders siding with the Freedom Convoy as the nation seeks to end mandates.