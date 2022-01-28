A bipartisan group of 42 American lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week to challenge him to stop the UN’s commission on Israel.

The commission, created to investigate the 2021 Gaza War, has been of concern over its bias against Israel. “COI’s mandate is designed to accelerate the political, economic, and legal challenges to Israel and undermine its legitimacy by pressuring international legal institutions to take action against Israeli leaders,” the letter read.

"Shockingly, the COI resolution makes no mention of the terror group Hamas — which initiated the conflict by launching missile attacks on Israel — and does not include any mention of Israel's right to defend itself," it added.

New York Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who headed the letter, also tweeted regarding the issue, “The United Nations Human Rights Council continues to target our historically Israel, a key partner in the fight against terror. It’s unacceptable.”

On a positive note, the letter thanked the Biden administration’s efforts to oppose the COI and its funding. The Gaza War included thousands of rockets launched by Hamas terrorists toward civilian targets in Israel. The IDF diligently worked to stop the rockets and destroy rocket launch sites in defense of the nation.

However, certain groups within the UN have sought instead to investigate Israel and its responsibility in the conflict. The effort, in addition to ongoing bias against Israel and in favor of the Palestinian people, has increasingly caused concern among Israel and its allies, including the bipartisan group opposing the COI.