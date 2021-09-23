US President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, emphasizing his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, though he noted openness to renewing the 2015 Iranian deal.

“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon… We’re prepared to return to full compliance with [the deal] if Iran does the same,” Biden said.

The president also addressed the topic of a two-state solution during his remarks. “I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state,” he said.

“We’re a long way from this goal at the moment, but we should never allow ourselves to give up on the possibility of progress,” Biden added.

The remarks contribute no new information, but reaffirmed to the global gathering Biden’s plans to both oppose Iran’s nuclear weapon development while seeking to negotiate with Iran’s leaders. He further hinted that, though he supports a two-state solution, there are no current plans to make the concept to become reality.

Interestingly, Biden did not refer to the recent one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, a glowing achievement brokered during the then-Donald Trump administration among Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain that is steadily attracting new members, such as Morocco and Sudan.

Moreover, the speech failed to address congressional actions taking place in Biden’s own Capitol. On the same day of his remarks, House Democrats pushed to drop $1 billion from the government’s budget by dropping financial support of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

Many Republicans expressed outrage at the action. “By blocking funding to replenish Iron Dome, Democrats are choosing Hamas terrorists over our ally Israel. When I visited Israel in June, I saw how Iron Dome saved Israeli and Palestinian civilians from Hamas rockets.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz added Tuesday on Twitter, “Tragic. Dem leadership surrenders to the anti-Semitic Left. They hate Israel so much that Dems are stripping $1 BILLION in funding for Iron Dome—a purely defensive system that protects countless innocent civilians from Hamas rockets. Will any Dems have the courage to denounce?”

The Democratic leadership hastened to reassure voters that the cut proposed by so-called “progressive” representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be restored soon in another bill. That would be good news – but this new attempt to endanger the Jewish state is a clear warning to the overwhelming majority of Americans who proudly support Israel to remain vigilant.