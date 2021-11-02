US President Joe Biden warned Sunday that America will respond to Iran’s recent drone strikes against US interests. “With regard to the issue of how we’re going to respond to their actions against interest of the US, whether they are drone strikes or anything else, is we’re going to respond,” Biden said.



“We will continue to respond,” he added, during a press conference following the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday.

America has blamed Iran for a recent drone attack on a US location in Syria. The Treasury Department responded with new charges against two Iranian military leaders as well as two companies involved in supplying the drones to groups in neighboring nations.

Under former president Donald Trump, Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was targeted in a drone strike. While Biden authorized a drone strike in Afghanistan following a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 US soldiers, his strike inadvertently killed innocent civilians, which hampered his response to the military withdrawal from the nation. Several hundred Americans reportedly still remain trapped in Afghanistan two months later.

The volume of rhetoric against Iran’s drone strike also comes as both Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continue to urge action against Iran’s nuclear weapon development. Bennett used his first address to the UN in New York to focus on Iran, while Bide and Bennett highlighted their concern during their first meeting.

Prior to the recent Iranian drone strike, the most recent Iranian attack on US military personnel took place in January, 2020 when missiles struck the al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. A reported 100 US military personnel experienced traumatic brain injuries.

Iran’s proxy groups have also been a concern to the US and Israel repeatedly in recent years. From groups in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and other locations, Iran has supported a variety of efforts to destabilize the Middle East.

Iran’s leaders have made it clear they do not plan to negotiate. What remains unclear is how much longer America and Israel will wait before they stop negotiating and pursue other options.