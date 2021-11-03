“As the country with the most start-ups per capita in the world, we must channel our efforts to saving our world,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told world leaders at the just-concluded COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Bennett vowed that Israel will make its greatest contribution to the global war on climate change by leveraging the technological creativity and inventiveness of its people to find solutions “that have not yet even been imagined.”

The prime minister warned that behavioral change to cut emissions would only take the world so far. “If we’re going to move the needle, we need to contribute Israel’s most valuable source of energy — the energy and brainpower of our people. This is what fuels our innovation and ingenuity. This is where Israel can make a real difference.”

“We’re less than a third of the size of Scotland. Our carbon footprint may be small, but our impact on climate change can be mighty,” he continued, announcing that he had set up a task force called the Green Sandbox to provide funds for climate-tech initiatives and to cut red tape.

“Israel may be 60 percent desert, but we managed to make it bloom,” Bennett told the leaders in Glasgow on Monday. “We may be in one of the driest places on Earth, but we managed to become the world’s No. 1 country in water innovation.”

Israel’s new government recently set a net-zero emissions target by 2050 and established a 100-step plan to get there. Coal would be phased out by 2025, Bennett said. “As we gather here today in Glasgow, we know that history will judge our generation’s response to this [climate] threat — not by how ambitious we are, but by the actions we take,” Bennett said.

The climate crisis is also the energy crisis, Bennett noted. Ensuring the free passage of energy from the Persian Gulf to supply both America and fellow importers such as Israel has for decades been a chief concern of the Middle East and energy policies of both the US and Israel.

For example, the US should strongly support the proposed pipeline between Israel and Egypt for export via the facilities near Alexandria. It is also time to renew plans for an Eastern Mediterranean pipeline that would give Europe a badly needed alternative to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

However, such efforts may seem doomed to fail, since the leaders of two of the world’s greatest polluters, China and Russia, did not attend COPS26. The PRC has doubled down on coal, a major source of global pollution, and is speeding construction of new plants.