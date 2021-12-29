Bennett says Israel can intervene even if new Iran agreement moves forward

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said yesterday that Israel will be able to intervene in Iran even if the 2015 Iran agreement moves forward.

Leaders from the nations involved in the 2015 agreement — the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China, plus Germany — met in Vienna on Monday to discuss renewed action on the plan abandoned by former US president Donald Trump after Iran repeatedly violated the terms of the agreement.

Bennett also reaffirmed that Israel continues to have a strong relationship with the Biden administration. The two leaders met in August and remain in agreement that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.

The two leaders may differ, however, in terms of response. Israel has continued to maintain its ability to act directly if diplomatic efforts fail to stop Iran’s plans. Other nations have been more hesitant to make such statements, emphasizing only diplomacy as a response.

“Israel won’t be a side in an agreement and will always keep its right to act and defend itself on its own,” Bennett told Army Radio this week. Despite rumors otherwise, Israel’s plans remain unchanged as other nations meet in Vienna for discussion.

Of major concern is Iran’s repeated breaking of past agreements. The pattern does not help provide confidence as the Vienna talks seek progress, as the level of trust that Iran’s leaders will follow through on any independent inspections or other efforts remains low.

Further, Israeli intelligence has noted that Iran appears to continue moving forward with nuclear weapon development despite claims otherwise. The evidence contrasts Iran’s suggestions that it will suddenly change direction if negotiators offer a new commitment.

Concern grows as Iran continues to fund and arm world terrorism through the proxy terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, threatening to cause havoc in the nation. Hamas and Hezbollah have long been supported by Iran.

On the Syrian front, within the last two weeks Israel twice bombed a chemical gas plant in Syria’s port of Latakia, devoted to the banned production of Sarin nerve gas.