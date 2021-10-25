Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time on Friday in Sochi, for a wide-ranging discussion that lasted into the weekend. Their meeting included reducing the tension between the two countries over Israeli airstrikes against terrorist targets in Syria.

Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, a native Russian, traveled with Bennett to act as his translator. “The meeting was as warm and intimate as any over the last decade,” Elkin said in a press briefing following the meeting.

“The dialogue between the prime minister and the president was very warm. They also spoke of personal matters,” Elkin added.

The two leaders also discussed efforts to keep Iran from moving forward with the development of a nuclear weapon. Russia has supported reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal, which has so far not limited uranium development, and lifting sanctions. Iran has been stalling on rejoining as it continues to process uranium, while Israel opposes renewing the deal it has opposed since its inception.

Travel regulations following the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed, as leaders from the two nations seek to determine the best course of action regarding vaccine requirements. Israel is set to allow travelers with at least two doses of some vaccines to enter beginning November 1. However, Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine is not on the approved list.

The greatest challenge, however, centered on Syria. The Russian military has a growing presence within the nation, including a role in its air defense. In September, an IDF missile strike on Iranian-backed terrorists was reportedly intercepted by Russian-manned anti-aircraft batteries, increasing friction between both countries. Aircraft of both countries operate in the same airspace, adding to the risk of confrontation.

Beyond the discussion of Syria, Israel and Russia share many interests. Israel boasts more than a million Russian-speaking immigrants. The World Jewish Congress says Russia is home to 179,500 Jews, making it the world’s seventh-largest Jewish community. In addition, Russia has been noted as having the highest rate of aliyah.

Overall, Bennett is seeking to build cordial relations with all countries, focusing on Israel’s opposition to Tehran’s declared plans for its destruction. During the first three months of his administration, the prime minister has strategically met with several international leaders, building Israel’s case against Iran.

Bennett’s effort is designed to maintain stable relations within the fragile unity government, as well as building good will with traditional allies. In addition, strategic connections with the nations in the Abraham Accords invite new initiatives of benefit to all Israel and encourage others to join in normalizing relations.