Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told cabinet members on Thursday that the nation must “open its doors and hearts” to Ukrainian Jewish refugees fleeing Russian invasion.

Bennett shared the remarks during a cabinet meeting where he announced operation Oliym Habaytah (coming home) to help Jews from Ukraine and other former Soviet countries immigrate to Israel.

“This is an important moment, a moment we were destined for and to which the State of Israel was established,” Bennett said, according to the Times of Israel.

“The great mission is to open the doors, to open the hearts, to receive our brothers and sisters fleeing a difficult war. Make sure that their immigration and absorption will be as smooth as possible, a reception that will soften even a little the trauma they are experiencing, an inconceivable trauma — to uproot yourself within hours or days and move to a far and different country,” he added.

The operation’s launch came as reports have surfaced of Ukrainian refugees stuck at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport for days. Bennett noted the practice is unacceptable, as the government has now announced any waiting refugees should be transferred to a hotel.

“The immigrants will need a place to live, jobs, education, and health. One of the things I have been able to do in recent days is talk to immigrants from previous waves of immigration and hear from them what their experiences were and what the failures were, so that we can try to do it better,” Bennett added during the meeting.

More than two million Ukrainians have already fled the country as Russia has continued its invasion, including more than one million child refugees. Israel could see up to 100,000 Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Russia in coming months, according to the Minister of the Interior, with the nation preparing now for the coming surge.